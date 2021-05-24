Interview with U.S. Air Force Maj. Marisa King, 96th Bomber Task Force director of operations, about supporting strategic Bomber Task Force 21-3 operations at Morón Air Base, Spain, May 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 06:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796785
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-SC126-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_108367591
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe Week Two Interview, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS
