Cutaways from Morón Air Base Spain and from a local town nearby. (U.S. Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 06:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796784
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-ZW188-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108367590
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cut Aways from Bomber Task Force Europe, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
