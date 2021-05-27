Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General visit to Steadfast Defender 2021 - F-35B fighter jets take off and land onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth

    PORTUGAL

    05.27.2021

    F-35B fighter jets take off and land onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth during the NATO Secretary General's Jens Stoltenberg visit to exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 off the coast of Portugal.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 05:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796774
    VIRIN: 210527-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108367501
    Length: 00:07:05
    Location: PT

    Portugal
    F-35B
    Stoltenberg
    HMS Queen Elizabeth
    Steadfast Defender 2021

