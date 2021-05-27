NATO Secretary General visit to Steadfast Defender 2021 - F-35B fighter jets take off and land onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth
PORTUGAL
05.27.2021
F-35B fighter jets take off and land onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth during the NATO Secretary General's Jens Stoltenberg visit to exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 off the coast of Portugal.
|05.27.2021
