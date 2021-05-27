Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remarks by First Sea Lord Adm. Tony Radakin at the joint press point on board the HMS Queen Elizabeth

    PORTUGAL

    05.27.2021

    Remarks by First Sea Lord Adm. Tony Radakin at the joint press point on board the HMS Queen Elizabeth as part of NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender 21

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 05:01
    Category: Briefings
    Location: PT

    NATO
    Secretary General
    Steadfast Defender 21

