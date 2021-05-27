Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Secretary General visits the HMS Queen Elizabeth

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTUGAL

    05.27.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    During his visit to exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 in Portugal, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg toured the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 04:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796771
    VIRIN: 210527-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108367492
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: PT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Portugal
    Stoltenberg
    HMS Queen Elizabeth
    Steadfast Defender 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT