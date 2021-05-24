Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd AMXS Prep

    SWEDEN

    05.24.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of 52nd AMXS performing maintenance of F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kallax, Air Base, Sweden on 24 May 2021

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 03:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796753
    VIRIN: 210524-F-BN774-1002
    Filename: DOD_108367445
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: SE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd AMXS Prep, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Challenge
    F-16
    Arctic
    Sweden
    Exercise
    ACE21

