    AAPI Heritage Month: Captain Kevin Ueunten

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.28.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jamie Spaulding 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Captain Kevin Ueunten, of the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, discusses his career in the United States Air Force and his Japanese and Okinawan Hertiage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 02:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796750
    VIRIN: 210528-F-YD502-718
    Filename: DOD_108367411
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    F-15
    Lakenheath
    F-15E
    Strike Eagle
    Asian American Pacific Islander

