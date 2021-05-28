AAPI Heritage Month: Captain Kevin Ueunten

Captain Kevin Ueunten, of the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, discusses his career in the United States Air Force and his Japanese and Okinawan Hertiage.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 02:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796750
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-YD502-718
|Filename:
|DOD_108367411
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
