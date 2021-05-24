1st Sgt. Donald William, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, 25th Inf. Div., talks about his Pacific Islander heritage on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 24, 2021. May is designated as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month recognizing the accomplishments of their heritage. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Daniel Proper)
05.24.2021
05.28.2021
|Package
|796744
|210527-A-LE512-1001
|DOD_108367288
|00:02:29
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|1
|1
