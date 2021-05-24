Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Pvt. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    1st Sgt. Donald William, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, 25th Inf. Div., talks about his Pacific Islander heritage on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 24, 2021. May is designated as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month recognizing the accomplishments of their heritage. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Daniel Proper)

    05.24.2021
    05.28.2021
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

