Not 1 Drop - Don't drink and drive

III Marine Expeditionary Force public service announcement made for the Not One Drop campaign at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2021. Marines are reminded that while driving in Japan, there is zero tolerance for drunk driving. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 00:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|796740
|VIRIN:
|210527-M-DX285-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108367284
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
