Not 1 Drop - Don't drink and drive

III Marine Expeditionary Force public service announcement made for the Not One Drop campaign at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2021. Marines are reminded that while driving in Japan, there is zero tolerance for drunk driving. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)