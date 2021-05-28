Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Not 1 Drop - Don't drink and drive

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2021

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    III Marine Expeditionary Force public service announcement made for the Not One Drop campaign at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2021. Marines are reminded that while driving in Japan, there is zero tolerance for drunk driving. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 00:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 796740
    VIRIN: 210527-M-DX285-1001
    Filename: DOD_108367284
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    III MEF
    Not 1 drop

