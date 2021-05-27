The Osan's Filipino American Association, OFAA, came together to cook some of the most popular traditional Filipino dishes. Capt Adelardo Vuycankiat, the Commander of the 51st Sustainment Services Flight shows us how to make adobo chicken, while SrA Chantelle Cabrera from the Command Support Staff of the 51st Communications Squadron makes some lumpia.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 23:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796736
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-EU152-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108367239
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Filipino Food for the Soul, by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
