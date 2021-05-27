Filipino Food for the Soul

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Osan's Filipino American Association, OFAA, came together to cook some of the most popular traditional Filipino dishes. Capt Adelardo Vuycankiat, the Commander of the 51st Sustainment Services Flight shows us how to make adobo chicken, while SrA Chantelle Cabrera from the Command Support Staff of the 51st Communications Squadron makes some lumpia.