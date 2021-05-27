Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Filipino Food for the Soul

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.27.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Osan's Filipino American Association, OFAA, came together to cook some of the most popular traditional Filipino dishes. Capt Adelardo Vuycankiat, the Commander of the 51st Sustainment Services Flight shows us how to make adobo chicken, while SrA Chantelle Cabrera from the Command Support Staff of the 51st Communications Squadron makes some lumpia.

