Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee and Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    SM video of Memorial Day narrated by Gen Joel Carey, 18th Wing Commander, and CMSgt Jessica Bender, 18th Wing Command Chief.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 21:21
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 796732
    VIRIN: 210527-F-VL625-001
    Filename: DOD_108367146
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 2021, by SrA Demond Mcghee and A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    MemorialDay
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT