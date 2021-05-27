Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th perfroms ICTs during MG21

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Quick clip of the 354th Fighter Squadron performing integrated combat turns at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. The 354th FS performed ICTs during Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise that partnered various units from Air Mobility Command with units from Air Combat Command as a means of achieving operational readiness across the total force.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 21:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796731
    VIRIN: 210527-F-FZ485-005
    Filename: DOD_108367110
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th perfroms ICTs during MG21, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    DM
    MG21

