101st Airborne Conducts Change of Responsibility Ceremony

FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a change of responsibility ceremony here May 27, during which Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 21:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796729
|VIRIN:
|210527-A-DQ133-999
|Filename:
|DOD_108367007
|Length:
|00:46:53
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|BOWLING GREEN, KY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|WOOSTER, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
