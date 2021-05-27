Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Airborne Conducts Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Moeller 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a change of responsibility ceremony here May 27, during which Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp.

