    Active Guard Reserve Integration Training (AGRIT)

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Video by Capt. James Kim 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The Active Guard Reserve Integration Training (AGRIT) workshop in Fort Knox, Kentucky provides an orientation to newly accessed USAR AGR Soldiers. This workshop covers rights, roles, responsibilities, entitlements, services and benefits for the AGR Soldier and the Soldiers and Families they support.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 20:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796728
    VIRIN: 210526-A-HC395-544
    Filename: DOD_108367003
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Guard Reserve Integration Training (AGRIT), by CPT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    usarc
    armyreserve
    usarmyreserve
    364thESC
    agrit
    83rdARRTC

