The Active Guard Reserve Integration Training (AGRIT) workshop in Fort Knox, Kentucky provides an orientation to newly accessed USAR AGR Soldiers. This workshop covers rights, roles, responsibilities, entitlements, services and benefits for the AGR Soldier and the Soldiers and Families they support.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 20:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796728
|VIRIN:
|210526-A-HC395-544
|Filename:
|DOD_108367003
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Active Guard Reserve Integration Training (AGRIT), by CPT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
