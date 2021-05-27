Flags In at Arlington National Cemetery 2021 B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint services place flags at each headstone at Arlington National Cemetery on May 27, 2021. For 50 years, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Division (The Old Guard) has laid flags at graves ahead of Memorial Day. For the first time in 20 years, they've been joined by all services to lay flags at graves in preparation for Memorial Day.