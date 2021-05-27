Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flags In at Arlington National Cemetery 2021 B-Roll

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Joint services place flags at each headstone at Arlington National Cemetery on May 27, 2021. For 50 years, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Division (The Old Guard) has laid flags at graves ahead of Memorial Day. For the first time in 20 years, they've been joined by all services to lay flags at graves in preparation for Memorial Day.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 20:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796727
    VIRIN: 210527-A-IW468-998
    Filename: DOD_108367002
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Flags In at Arlington National Cemetery 2021 B-Roll, by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

