    All-Asian American, Pacific Islander aircrew takes flight

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    A sortie of F-22 Raptors, a KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster, manned by an all-Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) aircrew, took flight today to celebrate AAPI contributions to the military during AAPI heritage month.

    As a Total Force Integration event, Airmen from the Hawaii Air National Guard and active duty Air Force worked together to execute the sortie. In addition to the all-AAPI aircrews, the majority of the maintenance and support personnel involved in today's sortie are also AAPIs. The Hawaii Air National Guard is made up of many cultures and there are representatives of every race at all levels, with a majority being AAPI. Today's flight is just one example of the pride and diversity we have in our organization.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 20:23
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    This work, All-Asian American, Pacific Islander aircrew takes flight, by SrA Robert Cabuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    Capstone
    AAPIHM
    3N0X6

