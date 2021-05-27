Coast Guard Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Cultural Observance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Washington, D.C. -- Former Dept of Transportation Secretary Norman Y. Mineta was today Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Cultural Observance keynote speaker at Coast Guard headquarters. He is recognized for his accomplishments in economic development, science and technology policy, foreign and domestic trade, the environment, budgetary issues and civil rights.



Secretary Mineta served in Congress for over twenty years and in the Cabinets of both Republican and Democratic presidents. Among his numerous accomplishments, Secretary Mineta received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the US, and the Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy, awarded for significant public service of enduring value to aviation in the United States. While in Congress, he was the co-founder of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, and Chair of the National Civil Aviation Review Commission in 1999. U.S.Coast Guard video by Telfair Brown