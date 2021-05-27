Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Cultural Observance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Telfair Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Washington, D.C. -- Former Dept of Transportation Secretary Norman Y. Mineta was today Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Cultural Observance keynote speaker at Coast Guard headquarters. He is recognized for his accomplishments in economic development, science and technology policy, foreign and domestic trade, the environment, budgetary issues and civil rights.

    Secretary Mineta served in Congress for over twenty years and in the Cabinets of both Republican and Democratic presidents. Among his numerous accomplishments, Secretary Mineta received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the US, and the Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy, awarded for significant public service of enduring value to aviation in the United States. While in Congress, he was the co-founder of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, and Chair of the National Civil Aviation Review Commission in 1999. U.S.Coast Guard video by Telfair Brown

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 19:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796717
    VIRIN: 210527-G-OY189-440
    Filename: DOD_108366734
    Length: 00:57:33
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Cultural Observance, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norman Mineta
    Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Cultural Observance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT