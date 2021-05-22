A team of 132d Wing Airmen competed at the Governor's X Marksmanship Competition, May 22-23 at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa. The competition brings together Army and Air National Guard members from across the state of Iowa to qualify for the state marksmen team.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 17:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796711
|VIRIN:
|210522-F-AL667-233
|Filename:
|DOD_108366640
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 132d Wing competes at Governor's X Marksmanship Competition, by TSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT