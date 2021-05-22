Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    132d Wing competes at Governor's X Marksmanship Competition

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    132d Wing, Public Affairs, Iowa Air National Guard

    A team of 132d Wing Airmen competed at the Governor's X Marksmanship Competition, May 22-23 at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa. The competition brings together Army and Air National Guard members from across the state of Iowa to qualify for the state marksmen team.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 17:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796711
    VIRIN: 210522-F-AL667-233
    Filename: DOD_108366640
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 

    This work, 132d Wing competes at Governor's X Marksmanship Competition, by TSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Iowa
    Soldiers
    rifle
    pistol
    marksmanship
    National Guard
    Johnston
    132d Wing
    Governor's X Marksmanship Competition

