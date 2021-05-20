MCLB Albany Murph Challenge 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796707" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany Marines take time to reflect and remember those that came before us and those that made the ultimate sacrifice. One of those is Navy Seal, Lt. Michael P. Murphy.



This Memorial Day Weekend, get out and do the Murph Challenge in honor of Navy Seal, Lt. Michael P. Murphy and all of the service members who have given the ultimate sacrifice. Safety is the number one priority and Semper Fit has some tips for how to complete the challenge while staying safe.









*Music from Envanto Elements