    MCLB Albany Murph Challenge 2021

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Jonathan Wright 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany Marines take time to reflect and remember those that came before us and those that made the ultimate sacrifice. One of those is Navy Seal, Lt. Michael P. Murphy.

    This Memorial Day Weekend, get out and do the Murph Challenge in honor of Navy Seal, Lt. Michael P. Murphy and all of the service members who have given the ultimate sacrifice. Safety is the number one priority and Semper Fit has some tips for how to complete the challenge while staying safe.




    *Music from Envanto Elements

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 17:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796707
    VIRIN: 210520-M-FX029-349
    Filename: DOD_108366586
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    #Murph #MurphChallenge #MemorialDayWeekend #MemorialDay #HonortheFallen

