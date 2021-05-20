MCLB Albany Murph Challenge 2021

Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany Marines take time to reflect and remember those that came before us and those that made the ultimate sacrifice. One of those is Navy Seal, Lt. Michael P. Murphy.
This Memorial Day Weekend, get out and do the Murph Challenge in honor of Navy Seal, Lt. Michael P. Murphy and all of the service members who have given the ultimate sacrifice. Safety is the number one priority and Semper Fit has some tips for how to complete the challenge while staying safe.
*Music from Envanto Elements
