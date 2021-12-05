This month, the 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade celebrates AAPI month with members of it's own formation. Soldiers were asked to describe their lives and how serving in the U.S. Army helped them and their careers. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Bradle)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 17:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796706
|VIRIN:
|210512-A-RN631-511
|Filename:
|DOD_108366584
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Month: 2LT Beiling Liu, by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
