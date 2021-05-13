Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Month: Cpt. Brandon Demapan

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    This month, the 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade celebrates AAPI month with members of it's own formation. Soldiers were asked to describe their lives and how serving in the U.S. Army helped them and their careers. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 17:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796705
    VIRIN: 210513-A-RN631-156
    Filename: DOD_108366583
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Month: Cpt. Brandon Demapan, by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Why I Serve
    25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade
    Asian American and Pacific Islander month

