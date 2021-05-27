Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll U.S. and Bulgarian Dry Run for Saber Guardian LFX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BULGARIA

    05.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Gresso 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division, and Bulgarian Soldiers conduct a dry run exercise in preparation for their live fire exercise during Saber Guardian 21 at Nova Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 27, 2021. Saber Guardian 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21, which involves special operations activities, air assaults, and live fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies and partners. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 17:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796692
    VIRIN: 210527-A-YO005-833
    Filename: DOD_108366488
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll U.S. and Bulgarian Dry Run for Saber Guardian LFX, by SSG Michael Gresso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    SaberGuardian
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    1stCavDiv

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT