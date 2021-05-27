NOVO SELO TRAINING RANGE, Bulgaria — U.S. Army Soldiers and Soldiers of the Bulgarian Armed Forces work together during a dry iteration for a live fire exercise support Saber Guardian 21 at Novo Selo Training Range, May 27, 2021. Saber Guardian 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote).
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796690
|VIRIN:
|210527-A-AB407-812
|Filename:
|DOD_108366411
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING RANGE, BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Saber Guardian 21 Dry-Iteration B-Roll, by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT