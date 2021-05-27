Saber Guardian 21 Dry-Iteration B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796690" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NOVO SELO TRAINING RANGE, Bulgaria — U.S. Army Soldiers and Soldiers of the Bulgarian Armed Forces work together during a dry iteration for a live fire exercise support Saber Guardian 21 at Novo Selo Training Range, May 27, 2021. Saber Guardian 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote).