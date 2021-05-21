Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Southwest Plumb Lines 1MC: Desert Project Management Division

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Cmdr. Dan Stokes, NAVFAC Southwest Assistant Operations officer, speaks on the development and execution of projects overseen by project managers from NAVFAC Southwest’s Desert Project Management Division.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 16:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 796689
    VIRIN: 210521-N-AJ460-001
    Filename: DOD_108366410
    Length: 00:07:19
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Southwest Plumb Lines 1MC: Desert Project Management Division, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

