Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tinker AFB Memorial Day Command Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A special Memorial Day message from the command team at the 72nd Air Base Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, OK.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 16:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796688
    VIRIN: 210527-F-FT183-001
    Filename: DOD_108366403
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker AFB Memorial Day Command Video, by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Tinker Air Force Base
    72nd Air Base Wing
    Paul Filcek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT