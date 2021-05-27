Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-5 Cav, Bulgarian 3-61 Mech Inf prepare for LFX B-Roll 1

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    05.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jefferson VanWey 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    NOVO SELVO TRAING RANGE, Bulgaria - U.S. Army Soldiers from Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, and Bulgarian soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 61st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, conduct rehearsals for an upcoming live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Range, Bulgaria, May 27, 2021, in support of Saber Guardian 21. Saber Guardian 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796681
    VIRIN: 210527-A-OE370-091
    Filename: DOD_108366335
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2-5 Cav, Bulgarian 3-61 Mech Inf prepare for LFX B-Roll 1, by SFC Jefferson VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    SaberGuardian
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    1stCavDiv

