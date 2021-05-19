Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Denton Program delivers Humanitarian Aid Supplies

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    05.19.2021

    Video by Cpl. Camila Melendez 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, delivers humanitarian aid supplies through the Denton Program at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 19, 2021. The Denton Program works with non-profit organizations to provide shipments of humanitarian assistance items such as non-perishable food, household items, medical supplies and clothing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Camila Melendez)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796668
    VIRIN: 210519-M-YX647-0001
    Filename: DOD_108366194
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Denton Program delivers Humanitarian Aid Supplies, by Cpl Camila Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    JTF-Bravo
    Humanitarian
    Soto Cano Air Base
    612th Air Base Squadron
    BESTOFSOUTHCOM

