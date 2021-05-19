Denton Program delivers Humanitarian Aid Supplies

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, delivers humanitarian aid supplies through the Denton Program at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 19, 2021. The Denton Program works with non-profit organizations to provide shipments of humanitarian assistance items such as non-perishable food, household items, medical supplies and clothing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Camila Melendez)