Denton Program delivers Humanitarian Aid Supplies

A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, delivers humanitarian aid supplies through the Denton Program at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 19, 2021. The Denton Program works with non-profit organizations to provide shipments of humanitarian assistance items such as non-perishable food, household items, medical supplies and clothing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Camila Melendez)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796668
|VIRIN:
|210519-M-YX647-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108366194
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|COMAYAGUA, HN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
