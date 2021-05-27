Open Additive - Trailer

Open Additive, has developed the PANDA system that produces, repeatable, metal additive manufacturing processes for our warfighter. The PANDA system is a laser powder bed fusion platform with integrated sensing and analytics for making parts of all kinds of varieties. Laser powder bed fusion is a metal additive manufacturing process that uses a laser to selectively melt powders in a layer by layer process to build up a three-dimensional part.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796666
|VIRIN:
|201217-F-WY291-1159
|PIN:
|1159
|Filename:
|DOD_108366144
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
