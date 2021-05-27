Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSGL CO Memorial Day Remarks

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 27, 2021) Naval Station Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Capt. Jason J. Williamson, gives his remarks in honor of Memorial Day 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

