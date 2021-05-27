GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 27, 2021) Naval Station Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Capt. Jason J. Williamson, gives his remarks in honor of Memorial Day 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 15:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796665
|VIRIN:
|210527-N-GY005-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108366099
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSGL CO Memorial Day Remarks, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
