    Readi-Made 2021 Episode 1

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Daniel Alexander, Anthony Casullo, Benjamin Hayes, Toiete Jackson and Ashley Lombardo

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    In this episode of Readi-Made, we cover topics like the recent change of command, depot kudos, hurricane preparedness and much more.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 14:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 796664
    VIRIN: 210527-N-N0216-001
    Filename: DOD_108366090
    Length: 00:09:25
    Location: US

    Aircraft Maintenance
    T-6 Texan
    Hurricane Preparedness
    Naval Aviation
    F-5N Tiger II
    Kudos

