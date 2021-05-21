Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAPCON team participates in Checkered Flag exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The RAPCON team participates in Checkered Flag 21-2 exercise held at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 12:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796630
    VIRIN: 210521-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_108365586
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAPCON team participates in Checkered Flag exercise, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    checkeredflag212

    checkered flag 21-2

    TAGS

    air dominance
    checkeredflag212
    checkeredflag
    checkeredflag 21-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT