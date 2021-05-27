Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Mental Health Awareness Month

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rachael A Treon 

    Communication Directorate             

    Gen. David H. Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps, talks strength, leadership , and mental health in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796628
    VIRIN: 210527-M-OM358-001
    Filename: DOD_108365582
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Commandant of the Marine Corps Mental Health Awareness Month, by PO2 Rachael A Treon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    USMC
    Marines
    Mental Health Awareness Month

