    Justin Scherzberg Interview - 4th CAB Assault Hangar, Ft. Carson

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Frederick Hoyt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Justin Scherzberg, USACE, Omaha District Fort Carson South office, shares his thoughts on the recently completed 4th CAB Assault Hangar on Ft. Carson, Colorado.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 12:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796625
    VIRIN: 210521-A-VM618-549
    Filename: DOD_108365579
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

    This work, Justin Scherzberg Interview - 4th CAB Assault Hangar, Ft. Carson, by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usace
    fort carson
    omaha district
    4thCAB
    nwdusace
    assault battalion hangar

