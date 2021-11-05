Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSgt Courtney Slater - Airman & Bodybuilder

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An interview with TSgt Courtney Slater in which she details her journey into the world of competitive bodybuilding, despite dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 11:26
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    bodybuilding
    fitness
    United States Air Force
    USAF

