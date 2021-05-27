Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Island Hertiage Month

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Spc. Kaylee Harris and Spc. Owen Thez

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command discuss what makes them most proud of their heritage and culture during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is an observance which spans the month of May and honors the service and sacrifices of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders throughout the United States. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Owen Thez and Pfc. Kaylee Harris, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 11:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796610
    VIRIN: 210527-A-OK738-045
    Filename: DOD_108365443
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    TAGS

    sustainment
    service
    honor
    1st TSC
    Asian American Pacific Island Heritage Month

