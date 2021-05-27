Asian American Pacific Island Hertiage Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796610" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command discuss what makes them most proud of their heritage and culture during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is an observance which spans the month of May and honors the service and sacrifices of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders throughout the United States. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Owen Thez and Pfc. Kaylee Harris, 1st TSC Public Affairs)