    Michigan 21 Memorial Day remembrance

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    A Memorial Day remembrance video honoring the 21 Michigan National Guardsmen who died serving during the Global War on Terror.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 10:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796604
    VIRIN: 210527-F-ZH169-528
    Filename: DOD_108365392
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Michigan 21 Memorial Day remembrance, by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GWOT
    Memorial Day
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Michigan 21

