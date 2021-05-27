A Memorial Day remembrance video honoring the 21 Michigan National Guardsmen who died serving during the Global War on Terror.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 10:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796604
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-ZH169-528
|Filename:
|DOD_108365392
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan 21 Memorial Day remembrance, by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT