Turkish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and a Royal Air Force Typhoon integrate with a B-52H Stratofortress during a flight en route to conduct strategic maritime operations in support of Bomber Task Force 21-3, May 26, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 07:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796585
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-SC126-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108365186
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Strengthening Partnerships during Bomber Task Force 21-3, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
