Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening Partnerships during Bomber Task Force 21-3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    05.26.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Turkish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and a Royal Air Force Typhoon integrate with a B-52H Stratofortress during a flight en route to conduct strategic maritime operations in support of Bomber Task Force 21-3, May 26, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 07:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796585
    VIRIN: 210526-F-SC126-7001
    Filename: DOD_108365186
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Partnerships during Bomber Task Force 21-3, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT