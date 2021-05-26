Strengthening Partnerships during Bomber Task Force 21-3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Turkish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and a Royal Air Force Typhoon integrate with a B-52H Stratofortress during a flight en route to conduct strategic maritime operations in support of Bomber Task Force 21-3, May 26, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)