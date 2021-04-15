Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSSG Anniversary

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    04.15.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Dority 

    AFN Incirlik

    Check out our latest Titan Talk video with Capt. Geneva Giaimo, 39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs chief, as she talks about the importance of mentorship. The WSSG is made up of diverse squadrons, all working together to complete the missions of both the group and the base.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 09:39
    VIRIN: 210415-F-JP321-348
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSSG Anniversary, by A1C Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Anniversary
    Incirlik AB
    cupcake
    WSSG
    Weapon System Security Group

