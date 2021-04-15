Check out our latest Titan Talk video with Capt. Geneva Giaimo, 39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs chief, as she talks about the importance of mentorship. The WSSG is made up of diverse squadrons, all working together to complete the missions of both the group and the base.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 09:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796584
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-JP321-348
|Filename:
|DOD_108365185
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WSSG Anniversary, by A1C Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
