Asian American Pacific Islander Month

Each year, celebrated in May, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month recognizes the challenges faced by Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and Native Hawaiians and their vital contributions to the American story. The vibrant colors in the design embody the diversity of the Asian American Pacific Islander community, which represents nearly 50 countries and ethnic groups, each with distinct cultures, traditions, and histories; the words surrounding the puzzle emphasize the skills and characteristics necessary to “Unite Our Mission by Engaging Each Other.”