    Asian American Pacific Islander Month

    MI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Video by Zoe Orchel 

    DLA Disposition Services

    Each year, celebrated in May, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month recognizes the challenges faced by Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and Native Hawaiians and their vital contributions to the American story. The vibrant colors in the design embody the diversity of the Asian American Pacific Islander community, which represents nearly 50 countries and ethnic groups, each with distinct cultures, traditions, and histories; the words surrounding the puzzle emphasize the skills and characteristics necessary to “Unite Our Mission by Engaging Each Other.”

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021
    Category: Series
    Location: MI, US

    Asian American Pacific Islander Month

