Check out our latest Titan Talk video with Maj. Eric Hulshizer, 39th CPTS commander, as he talks about the improvements he's seen in his squadron.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 07:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796580
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-JP321-679
|Filename:
|DOD_108365172
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Titan Talk - Eric Hulshizer, by A1C Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT