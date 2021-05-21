Check out the latest radio interview with SSgt Marc Braddock, 39th MDG mental health supervisor and Senior Airman Naomi Ybanez, 39th MDG mental health personnel as they talk about the importance of one's mental health and the resources provided.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 07:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796577
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-JP321-470
|Filename:
|DOD_108365155
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mental Health Awareness, by A1C Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT