    Mental Health Awareness

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    05.21.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Dority 

    AFN Incirlik

    Check out the latest radio interview with SSgt Marc Braddock, 39th MDG mental health supervisor and Senior Airman Naomi Ybanez, 39th MDG mental health personnel as they talk about the importance of one's mental health and the resources provided.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 07:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796577
    VIRIN: 210521-F-JP321-470
    Filename: DOD_108365155
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Awareness, by A1C Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    radio interview
    Mental health awareness month
    39th MDG

