These Airmen completed the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) course, giving them the skills to administer possible life saving medical treatment in combat environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 06:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796574
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-DR848-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108365097
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 379th EMDG Airmen complete TCCC course, by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
