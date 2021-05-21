The 724th Air Mobility Squadron, an Air Mobility Command tenant unit at Aviano Air Base, participated in exercise Nodal Lightning May 17-21, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 04:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796568
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-HQ196-105
|Filename:
|DOD_108364954
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 724th AMS participates in Nodal Lightning, by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT