Turkish, Spanish, Romanian, American and Italian troops rehearse the DV Day in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.



Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here. (NATO Video by Edouard Bocquet; PO1 Brett Dodge, US-N)