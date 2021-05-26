Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkish, Spanish, Romanian, American and Italian troops rehearse the DV Day in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

    ROMANIA

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Turkish, Spanish, Romanian, American and Italian troops rehearse the DV Day in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.

    Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here. (NATO Video by Edouard Bocquet; PO1 Brett Dodge, US-N)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 05:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796567
    VIRIN: 210526-N-D0455-002
    Filename: DOD_108364920
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: RO

    This work, Turkish, Spanish, Romanian, American and Italian troops rehearse the DV Day in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Steadfast Defender 2021
    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021
    SteadfastDefender2021

