    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Narashino Jump 2021

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade, conduct static-line jumps from C-130J Super Hercules at Narashino training area, Chiba Prefecture, Funabashi city, May 20, 2021. The 374th Airlift Wing provided three C-130J aircraft to carry the 1st Airborne to the designated drop zone.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 01:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796551
    VIRIN: 200521-F-BE965-932
    Filename: DOD_108364615
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Narashino Jump 2021, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parachute
    jump
    Yokota Air Base
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force
    JGSDF
    374th Airlift Wing

