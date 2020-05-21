Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade, conduct static-line jumps from C-130J Super Hercules at Narashino training area, Chiba Prefecture, Funabashi city, May 20, 2021. The 374th Airlift Wing provided three C-130J aircraft to carry the 1st Airborne to the designated drop zone.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 01:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796551
|VIRIN:
|200521-F-BE965-932
|Filename:
|DOD_108364615
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Narashino Jump 2021, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
