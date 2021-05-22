Andersen Airmen Train Civil Air Patrol Cadets

Volunteers from Andersen Air Force Base help familiarize Civil Air Patrol Cadets and Scouts on techniques, tactics and procedures used in search and recovery operations at North West Field, Guam, May 22, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 22:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796550
|VIRIN:
|210522-F-LU725-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108364612
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
