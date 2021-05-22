Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Andersen Airmen Train Civil Air Patrol Cadets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    05.22.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Volunteers from Andersen Air Force Base help familiarize Civil Air Patrol Cadets and Scouts on techniques, tactics and procedures used in search and recovery operations at North West Field, Guam, May 22, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 22:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796550
    VIRIN: 210522-F-LU725-1001
    Filename: DOD_108364612
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen Airmen Train Civil Air Patrol Cadets, by TSgt Esteban Esquivel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    CAP
    36th Contingency Response Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT