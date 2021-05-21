Army National Hiring Days are from May 10 - June 14, so #TeamUSASAC asked our workforce #WhyIServe.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 18:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796540
|VIRIN:
|210526-A-IK167-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108364181
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, #WhyIServe with CSM Sean Rice, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT