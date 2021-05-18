Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise ORCA 2021

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Video by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    National Guard Civil Support Team units from twelve states, along with partnering local, state, and federal agencies and organizations, totaling approximately 250 people, participated in Exercise ORCA 2021 at various training locations in Anchorage, Matanuska-Susitna Valley, and Seward, May 17-20.

    Exercise ORCA 2021 was designed to allow all participants to respond to hazardous materials incidents, test interoperability between the agencies, increase working relationships, and practice requests for assistance methods.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 18:09
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise ORCA 2021, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    National Guard
    civil support teams
    ORCA 2021
    10th Homeland Response Force

