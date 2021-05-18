National Guard Civil Support Team units from twelve states, along with partnering local, state, and federal agencies and organizations, totaling approximately 250 people, participated in Exercise ORCA 2021 at various training locations in Anchorage, Matanuska-Susitna Valley, and Seward, May 17-20.
Exercise ORCA 2021 was designed to allow all participants to respond to hazardous materials incidents, test interoperability between the agencies, increase working relationships, and practice requests for assistance methods.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 18:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796536
|VIRIN:
|210518-Z-MK318-0002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108364159
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise ORCA 2021, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
