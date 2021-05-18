video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Guard Civil Support Team units from twelve states, along with partnering local, state, and federal agencies and organizations, totaling approximately 250 people, participated in Exercise ORCA 2021 at various training locations in Anchorage, Matanuska-Susitna Valley, and Seward, May 17-20.



Exercise ORCA 2021 was designed to allow all participants to respond to hazardous materials incidents, test interoperability between the agencies, increase working relationships, and practice requests for assistance methods.