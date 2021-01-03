Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center develops and demonstrates a technical solution for the assembly, transportation and disassembly of an extra large unmanned undersea vehicle at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, CA.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 17:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796534
|VIRIN:
|210301-D-RQ622-052
|Filename:
|DOD_108364029
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC EXWC XLUUV Demonstration, by Palmer Pinckney II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT