Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC EXWC XLUUV Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Video by Palmer Pinckney II 

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center develops and demonstrates a technical solution for the assembly, transportation and disassembly of an extra large unmanned undersea vehicle at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, CA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 17:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796534
    VIRIN: 210301-D-RQ622-052
    Filename: DOD_108364029
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EXWC XLUUV Demonstration, by Palmer Pinckney II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Demonstration
    NAVFAC EXWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT