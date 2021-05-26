Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Environment Officials Testify at House Hearing on Environmental Restoration

    05.26.2021

    Richard Kidd, deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment and energy resilience, and other senior Defense Department officials testify at a House Appropriations Committee hearing on how the DOD is handling environmental restoration, May 26, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 16:56
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:41:35
