Richard Kidd, deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment and energy resilience, and other senior Defense Department officials testify at a House Appropriations Committee hearing on how the DOD is handling environmental restoration, May 26, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 16:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|796506
|Filename:
|DOD_108363808
|Length:
|01:41:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Environment Officials Testify at House Hearing on Environmental Restoration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT